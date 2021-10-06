Radical AUR mulls suspending Romanian President Iohannis from post

The co-president of the radical party AUR, George Simion, warned that if president Klaus Iohannis insists on nominating dismissed prime minister Florin Citu as prime minister-designate, then AUR will initiate the procedure of suspending the head of state.

Simion said that his party will talk with all parties and is ready to come up with a prime minister candidate itself.

"If the liberals (PNL) has only Florin Citu [as a candidate], if the Social Democratic Party (PSD) does not come up with any name, we will come with proposals. But at this moment, we will wait and talk with all parties, we see that Ludovic Orban is willing to talk, for stability, for peace, for the reconstruction of Romania," he added, according to News.ro.

Simion also said that AUR does not support a prime minister coming from the "force ministries," such as (interior minister) Lucian Bode and (defence minister) Bogdan Ciuca, nor finance minister Dan Vilceanu.

