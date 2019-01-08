State employees in Romania get four-day mini-holiday this month

The public sector employees in Romania will have a four-day mini-holiday at the middle of August, after the government decided that Friday, August 16, would be a non-working day in public institutions.

The government took this decision to link August 15, which is a public holiday in Romania, to the weekend. Romania celebrates the Assumption of Mary on August 15.

Officials from public institutions are expected to recover this new day off until the end of August, by extending the work schedule, according to Stiri.tvr.ro.

In recent years, it has become a common practice for the Government to grant days off to the public sector employees around legal holidays, to allow them longer weekends or even mini-holidays such as this one.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)