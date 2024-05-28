New Attractive Romania travel app among most downloaded in Romania, other European countries

In just a week after launch, the new Attractive Romania/România Atractivă travel app made it to the top of most downloaded travel applications in Romania and other European countries. In the seven days since the app went live (May 15-22), more than 7,000 users have downloaded it from the App Store and Google Play.

Thus, in the Travel & Local category, România Atractivă is in 3rd place in the ranking of local downloads on Google Play, placing right after the Booking application. On the App Store, in the Travel category, it was in 7th place in the downloads ranking just two days after its launch.

Moreover, the new mobile travel application was also very well received by international users, the press release said. In the Travel & Local category on Google Play, România Atractivă took 3rd place in Italy in the downloads ranking, 4th place in Austria, Denmark, Belgium, Bulgaria, and Hungary, 9th place in France and the UK, and 12th place in Germany.

At the same time, the connected Romania-atractiva.ro website was accessed more than 23,000 times in just a week, and most traffic came from mobile devices.

In addition, the posts on the Facebook account of the România Atractivă program had an impact of 1.2 million, while the posts on Instagram of 370,000.

Attractive Romania/România Atractivă was launched on May 15 with the aim of offering local and foreign tourists a new tool to explore the country. The multimedia platform includes 12 thematic routes in 35 counties, listing 275 landmarks to discover. Castles, fortresses or mansions, villages with traditional architecture, fortified or wooden churches, monasteries included in the UNESCO heritage, the Danube Limes, the cultural landscape of the Danube Delta, and the local gastronomy are just some of the program’s themes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romania Atractiva)