Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 02/14/2022 - 11:45
Business

Atos plans to hire 1,000 IT specialists in Romania this year

14 February 2022
Atos Romania, the local subsidiary of the French company, plans to hire 1,000 IT specialists by the end of 2022. Of these openings, 400 are junior positions.

The company is looking for graduates but also experienced professionals. The new hires will work mostly remote, the company said.

The areas of interest are R&D, Cybersecurity, Application Development, Big Data and Security, High-performance computers, Data Center and Hosting, Systems Applications and Products, Cloud Enterprise Solutions, and Digital Workplace. It is also looking for graduates to join its Atos academies, especially the CyberSecurity, Cloud, Application Management, SAP and DevOps ones.  

Atos Romania had at the end of 2021 more than 3,000 employees in Bucharest, Brașov, Iași and Timișoara, working for more than 300 clients in 15 countries. The company has partnerships with institutions in the areas of defense, cybersecurity, and science and health. Internationally, it has more than 107,000 employees and yearly revenues of more than EUR 11 billion. 

25 January 2022
Why is Romania a top destination for remote work?
