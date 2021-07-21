Atena-Adriana Groza appointed governor of the Danube Delta

Atena-Adriana Groza, an expert with over 20 years of experience in biodiversity conservation, was appointed governor of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Authority, with the rank of Undersecretary of State. The prime minister's decision was published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday, July 20, according to G4media.ro.

USR PLUS proposed Atena-Adriana Groza for this position.

Groza, 51, has over 20 years of experience in biodiversity conservation, sustainable development and management of protected natural areas, both locally and at European and international levels. She is secretary general and a key expert in biodiversity conservation within the Dakia Association for Sustainable Development, which ensures the management of protected natural areas in the North Dobrogea Plateau.

Atena-Adriana Groza was born in Bucharest. She holds a master's degree in Biology from the University of Bucharest and graduated from the Faculty of Biology in the capital. She started her professional career in 1998 at the Ministry of Environment.

(Photo source: Apnd.ro)