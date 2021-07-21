Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 12:31
People

Atena-Adriana Groza appointed governor of the Danube Delta

21 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Atena-Adriana Groza, an expert with over 20 years of experience in biodiversity conservation, was appointed governor of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Authority, with the rank of Undersecretary of State. The prime minister's decision was published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday, July 20, according to G4media.ro.

USR PLUS proposed Atena-Adriana Groza for this position.

Groza, 51, has over 20 years of experience in biodiversity conservation, sustainable development and management of protected natural areas, both locally and at European and international levels. She is secretary general and a key expert in biodiversity conservation within the Dakia Association for Sustainable Development, which ensures the management of protected natural areas in the North Dobrogea Plateau.

Atena-Adriana Groza was born in Bucharest. She holds a master's degree in Biology from the University of Bucharest and graduated from the Faculty of Biology in the capital. She started her professional career in 1998 at the Ministry of Environment.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Apnd.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 17:47
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 12:31
People

Atena-Adriana Groza appointed governor of the Danube Delta

21 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Atena-Adriana Groza, an expert with over 20 years of experience in biodiversity conservation, was appointed governor of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Authority, with the rank of Undersecretary of State. The prime minister's decision was published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday, July 20, according to G4media.ro.

USR PLUS proposed Atena-Adriana Groza for this position.

Groza, 51, has over 20 years of experience in biodiversity conservation, sustainable development and management of protected natural areas, both locally and at European and international levels. She is secretary general and a key expert in biodiversity conservation within the Dakia Association for Sustainable Development, which ensures the management of protected natural areas in the North Dobrogea Plateau.

Atena-Adriana Groza was born in Bucharest. She holds a master's degree in Biology from the University of Bucharest and graduated from the Faculty of Biology in the capital. She started her professional career in 1998 at the Ministry of Environment.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Apnd.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 17:47
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks