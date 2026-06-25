Developer Astorium gets EUR 7.5 million financing for second phase of residential project in Bucharest’s Pallady area

tbi bank is providing a EUR 7.5 million financing facility, granted for a 24-month period, to Astorium Construct Investment, a developer active on the Bucharest residential market since 2018, to support the second phase of the Astorium Life project in Bucharest's Pallady area, the bank announced.

The facility has a 24-month maturity, with full repayment of the principal at maturity.

The project has an estimated total value of over EUR 70 million and will comprise six residential blocks with approximately 640 apartments, of which the first two blocks, totaling 242 apartments, have already been completed.

The financing will support the continuation of works for the next four residential blocks, which include around 400 apartments and have already reached a sales or pre-sales rate of approximately 65%. These four blocks serve as the bank’s collateral and as the source of repayment for the financing.

Construction costs for the four blocks amount to approximately EUR 28.15 million, of which EUR 11.65 million has already been invested from the developer’s own funds and advances collected within the project. The remaining EUR 16.5 million will be covered through the EUR 7.5 million financing provided by tbi bank and approximately EUR 9 million from the developer’s own sources.

Astorium Construct Investment recorded total revenues of over RON 121 million, equivalent to approximately EUR 24 million, in 2025 and operates under the Astorium brand. Its portfolio includes two residential projects developed in the Pallady area, comprising 13 residential blocks, more than 1,000 apartments, and a cumulative value of over EUR 100 million. The developer also has experience in the logistics segment, having completed a warehouse in the same area of Bucharest between 2022 and 2024.

In parallel with its residential developments, Astorium is also expanding its presence in the logistics and commercial segments through Astorium Park Popești, a logistics and commercial park located in Popești-Leordeni, on Șoseaua Olteniței. The project includes retail spaces, modular units for storage and logistics, as well as office areas and administrative spaces, and is designed for companies active in retail, services, logistics, and warehousing.

(Photo: Astorium Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com