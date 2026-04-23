Alesonor and Strabag Romania kick off construction on second phase of residential project in Tunari

Developer Alesonor and construction company Strabag have started the construction works on the second phase of Amber Forest, a residential project in Tunari, in Ilfov county.

The project, built on the 15-minute city concept, is being developed on an area of more than 31 hectares, with only 15% built-up space. It will benefit from sports and leisure areas, a school, kindergarten, and after-school programs, an open-air cinema, a commercial area, an office hub, medical services, as well as parks and green spaces covering a total of 5.3 hectares, the developer said.

To date, the project includes 690 green homes, of which 580 have been sold, and approximately 300 have already been delivered.

In Phase II, Strabag Romania is building a residential area that will include 172 homes, of which 91 are villas, and 81 are apartments with parking, with a total built area of over 23,000 sqm.

“The start of construction works for Phase II of Amber Forest, together with Strabag, marks the next step in a development already validated in practice, within a community where over 300 homes have already been delivered, most of them already inhabited. Beyond its scale, Amber Forest is defined by a broader mission: to serve an area of over 200,000 residents in northern Bucharest through an open community with commercial, educational, and recreational functions accessible to the entire area,” Leonidas Anastasopoulos, co-founder and managing partner of Alesonor, said.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

