ASSIST Software Makes a Strategic Push in Germany at Hannover Messe and DMEA 2026

News from Companies

ASSIST Software, a Romanian AI software development company with expertise in industrial AI, robotics, and healthcare platforms, is strengthening its presence in the German market through participation in Hannover Messe 2026 and DMEA 2026 in Berlin.

Hannover Messe 2026, held between April 20 and 24, remains one of the most significant industrial technology trade fairs globally, bringing together over 3,000 exhibitors across manufacturing, energy, automation, and robotics. In parallel, DMEA 2026 serves as a leading European platform for digital healthcare, focusing on healthcare IT systems, interoperability, and medical data integration.



Through its coordinated presence at both events, ASSIST Software positions its AI software development capabilities across two operationally critical domains: industrial systems and healthcare infrastructure.



Romanian Developed Industrial AI and Robotics at Hannover Messe



At Hannover Messe 2026, ASSIST Software presents a portfolio of industrial AI solutions designed for deployment in production environments where system reliability, integration, and performance consistency are essential.



The company develops AI-powered software systems supporting predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, production optimization, and real-time data analysis. These capabilities enable manufacturing and energy companies to reduce operational costs, improve efficiency, and transition toward data-driven decision-making models.

“Our focus is on building AI systems that maintain performance and reliability in production environments,” stated Tudor Andronic, General Manager of ASSIST Software GmbH. “Consistency and scalability are essential for any AI system used in real operations.”

Live Robotics Demonstrations Draw Strong Interest at Hannover Messe



At Hannover Messe 2026, these capabilities are demonstrated through hands-on robotics systems that attracted significant interest from visitors. Among them is the Unitree Go2 Pro Education robot, used by the ASSIST Software team to explore advanced mobility, perception, and human-robot interaction scenarios. Alongside it, the myCobot 280 with AI Kit supports experimentation with precision manipulation and AI-assisted control.



Equipped with technologies such as LiDAR, depth sensing, and high-definition vision systems, these platforms enable the testing of high-precision robotics use cases in real-world conditions. Their presence at the stand provides a practical demonstration of how AI, hardware, and software integration come together in applied robotics.



The company’s AI Center and Robotics Hub provide the infrastructure required for development, validation, and deployment, combining high-performance computing resources with robotic platforms used in applied scenarios.





Healthcare Platforms and Interoperability at DMEA 2026



In parallel with its industrial showcase, ASSIST Software is present at DMEA 2026 in Berlin, where it focuses on healthcare software platforms and AI-supported data integration. In collaboration with its partner Mesalvo, the company presents interoperable solutions designed to connect electronic health records (EHRs), medical devices, and existing healthcare systems. These platforms enable secure data exchange without requiring full infrastructure replacement, supporting gradual digital transformation within healthcare organizations.





AI components integrated into these systems facilitate clinical data analysis, early risk detection, and decision support, while ensuring GDPR compliance and full auditability. This reflects ASSIST Software’s capability to deliver AI software solutions in highly regulated environments where data security and traceability are essential.



Participation in both Hannover Messe and DMEA highlights the company’s ability to operate across sectors that require both technological depth and compliance-driven design.



ASSIST Software GmbH: Supporting German Industry and Healthcare



ASSIST Software’s activities in Germany are supported by ASSIST Software GmbH, based in Augsburg. Through this entity, the company delivers AI software development services, industrial AI solutions, and digital transformation projects for German clients across manufacturing, healthcare, and industrial sectors.



This local presence enables direct collaboration, alignment with German market requirements, and the delivery of solutions adapted to both operational and regulatory expectations. It also reinforces ASSIST Software’s position as a long-term technology partner within the German ecosystem.



Romanian Ambassador Visits ASSIST Software Stand



A notable moment during Hannover Messe 2026 was the visit of Romania’s Ambassador to Germany, Her Excellency Adriana-Loreta Stănescu, to the ASSIST Software stand.





The visit reflects the increasing visibility of Romanian technology companies within the European market and highlights the role of AI software development and digital engineering in strengthening cross-border collaboration. The meeting was received with appreciation by the ASSIST Software team and underlines the importance of institutional support in advancing international partnerships.



ASSIST Software at Hannover Messe and DMEA 2026



Through its participation in Hannover Messe 2026 and DMEA 2026, ASSIST Software presents a unified approach to AI software development, industrial AI solutions, robotics systems, and healthcare platforms.



The ASSIST Software team can be visited at Hall 16, Stand F09 at Hannover Messe 2026.

*This is a press release.