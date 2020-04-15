Romanian subsidiary of Vienna Insurance Group wins contract with the Army

Asirom VIG, a subsidiary of the Austrian Vienna Insurance Group, has won the tender organized by the Romanian Ministry of National Defense (MApN) for the provision of life insurance policies for the Romanian soldiers involved in combat missions, for a period of three years.

The contract was signed for an estimated amount of RON 2.8 million (EUR 0.58mn), for a period of 3 years.

The covered areas include Afghanistan, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Iraq. Military staff relocated to countries such as DR Congo, Sudan, Ivory Coast, Lebanon, Nigeria, Nepal, Georgia, Pakistan, Liberia, Djibouti, Ukraine, USA, United Kingdom, Hungary, Mali, Sudan, and the Central African Republic is also covered.

The insurer will pay at least EUR 80,000 for any soldier who dies in combat missions, according to the data in the specification, analyzed by Profit.ro. In the case of the 1st and 2nd-degree disability risk, the compensation will be at least EUR 60,000, and for the third-degree invalidity - at least EUR 40,000.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania)