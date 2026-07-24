Asia-born home improvement chain MR.DIY opens location at Bucharest’s Colosseum Mall

MR.DIY, one of the world’s leading home improvement and lifestyle retailers, announced the opening of a location at Bucharest’s Colosseum Mall on Thursday, July 23.

Spanning over 800 sqm and developed following an investment of nearly half a million euros, the new MR.DIY store represents one of the most important openings within the retailer’s current national expansion plan, according to the press release.

The store offers a comprehensive one-stop-shop format offering customers access to thousands of practical everyday products across categories such as home improvement, household items, home organization, hardware and tools, stationery, toys, decorations, electrical accessories, car accessories and lifestyle products.

The opening is part of a process of diversification ongoing at the mall. Earlier this spring, Colosseum Mall also welcomed dm dogerie markt and Planeta Arthur bookstore.

The new store has been designed to deliver an accessible and efficient shopping experience, allowing customers to discover a broad assortment of products for everyday needs under one roof.

“This new store reflects our commitment to bringing the MR.DIY concept closer to Romanian consumers through accessible locations, a broad product assortment and affordable prices. Romania is an important market in MR.DIY’s European expansion strategy, and each new opening represents another step in building a strong long-term presence locally,” said Cătălin Secăreanu, representative of MR.DIY in Romania.

Established in Malaysia in 2005 with a single hardware store in Kuala Lumpur, MR.DIY has grown into one of Asia’s leading home improvement and lifestyle retailers, with a continuously expanding international presence across multiple markets. Today, MR.DIY operates in 15 countries worldwide, with more than 5,700 stores across Asia, Europe and other international markets.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)