Artmark Historical Estate has three new buildings on sale in Bucharest

The auction house Artmark Historical Estate has put up for sale three special buildings in Bucharest, including the premises that hosted the Tonitza high school in the past, with a starting price of almost EUR 5 million.

The most valuable property is the former headquarters of the Nicolae Tonitza High School near Cismigiu Park, for which the starting price is EUR 3 million. The historic B-class monument was built in 1895 in the eclectic style of the era, influenced by the French School of Architecture. The building has 18 rooms and a usable area of 1,045 sqm. Artmark expects to get between EUR 3.5 mln and EUR 4 mln for this property.

For the house of former merchant Ghiţă S. Popescu on Speranţa Street, Artmark has set a starting price of EUR 1.3 mln, but expects to get between EUR 1.5 mln and EUR 1.8 mln. The house was nationalized after the 1960s when Dr. Elias Haim owned it. The 10-room building in Speranţei Street has been recently renovated.

The third property on sale is a 5-room apartment built in 1937/38, which is located in the Dorobanti area.

(Photo source: Artmarkhistoricalestate.ro)