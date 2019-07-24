Romania Insider
Real Estate
Hotel in Romanian Black Sea resort Costinesti for sale
24 July 2019
Costinesti Royal Hotel, located in the Romanian Black Sea coast resort Costinesti and owned by two Romanians, was put up for sale for EUR 3.2 million, local Profit.ro reported. The hotel has 46 rooms and was rated at three stars.

Costinesti Royal, located in one of the best areas of the resort (close to Forum hotel), was built from scratch in 2009 and has 46 rooms. The owners, who hold equal shares, Mugurel Dumitru and Anişoara Florea, are asking EUR 3.2 million for the building. The hotel is not open as of now, but at the time it was operating it was rated three stars.

The building has a total surface of​ 3,816 square meters and, separately, 750 square meters of land. The hotel has a bar, a restaurant, a terrace, a children's playground, and a conference room.

Costinesti used to be youth resort during the communist regime, but currently is hosts all types of customers.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Hotelcostinestiroyal.ro)

