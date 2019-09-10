Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 10/09/2019 - 14:38
Events
Art Safari Bucharest 2019 attracts record number of visitors
09 October 2019
The sixth edition of the Art Pavilion Bucharest - Art Safari, which took place at the Oscar Maugsch BCR Palace in downtown Bucharest between September 27 and October 6, was visited by a total of 38,151 people, 11% more than last year. The 2018 edition attracted 33,946 visitors.

A total of 2,500 children visited Art Safari 2019, and 1,500 of them also participated in the creative workshops within the Art Safari Kids educational program. The opening event organized on September 26 was attended by 2,600 guests.

Art Safari 2019 was conceived as a temporary museum that hosted various works of art on an area of 10,000 sqm. The works, insured for a total value of about EUR 15 million, came from important Romanian and foreign museums, but also from important national and international private collections. Some were made especially for this event.

The most valuable work coming from a private art collection and exhibited at Art Safari 2019 was In Iatac painting by Nicolae Tonitza, insured for the sum of EUR 350,000, which was purchased in 2011 by a collector from Bucharest. One of the oldest works exhibited at the Bucharest event was a Hellenistic marble representing the god Charon with the dog Cerberus, dating from the 3rd century BC.

For the first time, this year’s Art Safari also remained open for night tours.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)

