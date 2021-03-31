Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 11:50
Entertainment

Romanian art exhibition opens at Bucharest's airport

31 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

An exhibition dedicated to Romanian art opened in the boarding area of Bucharest's Henri Coanda International Airport (also known as the Otopeni Airport).

The exhibition, which will stay open until September 30, is part of the Art Safari Airport Museum - a joint initiative of Art Safari and the Bucharest Airports National Company aimed at promoting Romanian art.

"Following the model of the world's major airports - San Francisco, Istanbul, Amsterdam or Shanghai - whose terminals host exhibits representative for the history and art of the host country, the exhibition showcases at the Bucharest airport will help reveal the national identity through visual art while making the travelers' experience more pleasant," reads a press release.

The first exhibition hosted by Art Safari Airport Museum is organized in partnership with the Museum of Bucharest. It features paintings by Alexandru Ciucurencu, Vasile Grigore, Ion Musceleanu, Spiru Vergulescu, Ion Grigore, and Zamfir Dumitrescu, as well as contemporary works of art signed by artists such as Sami Briss, Georges Mazilu, Ana Ruxandra Ilfoveanu, Petre Velicu, and Felix Aftene.

Art Safari Airport Museum

The organizers said they plan to renew the exhibition with new themes and artists, most likely once every six months.

"Airports occupy an important place in our lives, being the first stop where people come into contact with another country. That is why we strive to turn the time spent in this space into a unique experience, giving them some clues about what Romania means. The Romanian art is a compelling argument, so in an extremely delicate current context, we support Romanian art by promoting it and presenting it to the public in a dedicated space at the Henri Coanda International Airport," said Cosmin Catalin Pestesan, general manager of the Bucharest Airports National Company.

Art Safari, an independent cultural operator present on the Romanian art scene, is best known for organizing the annual Bucharest Art Pavilion, whose exhibitions have been visited by approximately 195,000 people in the seven editions so far.

[email protected]

(Photos: the organizers)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 11:50
Entertainment

Romanian art exhibition opens at Bucharest's airport

31 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

An exhibition dedicated to Romanian art opened in the boarding area of Bucharest's Henri Coanda International Airport (also known as the Otopeni Airport).

The exhibition, which will stay open until September 30, is part of the Art Safari Airport Museum - a joint initiative of Art Safari and the Bucharest Airports National Company aimed at promoting Romanian art.

"Following the model of the world's major airports - San Francisco, Istanbul, Amsterdam or Shanghai - whose terminals host exhibits representative for the history and art of the host country, the exhibition showcases at the Bucharest airport will help reveal the national identity through visual art while making the travelers' experience more pleasant," reads a press release.

The first exhibition hosted by Art Safari Airport Museum is organized in partnership with the Museum of Bucharest. It features paintings by Alexandru Ciucurencu, Vasile Grigore, Ion Musceleanu, Spiru Vergulescu, Ion Grigore, and Zamfir Dumitrescu, as well as contemporary works of art signed by artists such as Sami Briss, Georges Mazilu, Ana Ruxandra Ilfoveanu, Petre Velicu, and Felix Aftene.

Art Safari Airport Museum

The organizers said they plan to renew the exhibition with new themes and artists, most likely once every six months.

"Airports occupy an important place in our lives, being the first stop where people come into contact with another country. That is why we strive to turn the time spent in this space into a unique experience, giving them some clues about what Romania means. The Romanian art is a compelling argument, so in an extremely delicate current context, we support Romanian art by promoting it and presenting it to the public in a dedicated space at the Henri Coanda International Airport," said Cosmin Catalin Pestesan, general manager of the Bucharest Airports National Company.

Art Safari, an independent cultural operator present on the Romanian art scene, is best known for organizing the annual Bucharest Art Pavilion, whose exhibitions have been visited by approximately 195,000 people in the seven editions so far.

[email protected]

(Photos: the organizers)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people