Bucharest Exchange-listed AROBS completes process to integrate group entities into single structure

AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the entrepreneurial technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced it completed the merger by absorption of AROBS Development & Engineering, Berg Computers, Nordlogic Software, Infobest Romania, and Centrul de Soft GPS, a strategic initiative launched in December 2025.

The merger, which takes effect starting in April, aims to streamline and simplify the group’s activity.

Through this, AROBS legally and operationally integrates the group entities into a single structure, “creating a more efficient framework for coordinating activities and supporting future growth,” the company said.

The absorbed companies are dissolved without liquidation, and AROBS Transilvania Software fully undertakes all their assets, liabilities, rights, and obligations, continuing its activity in its current legal form.

The completion of the merger will contribute to optimizing administrative and operational costs, as well as simplifying financial reporting and internal workflows. At the same time, the full integration of activities will enable more efficient use of resources and better alignment of internal processes, including at the level of IT infrastructure and operational procedures. The financial results of the absorbed entities will be fully reflected in the financial statements of AROBS Transilvania Software starting April 1, 2026.

The merger does not involve any changes to the share capital of AROBS Transilvania Software and does not result in the issuance of new shares, given that the absorbing company held full ownership stakes in the absorbed companies.

AROBS Transilvania Software delivers software services and solutions across multiple industries, with approximately 70 partners within the Software Services division operating across Europe and North America. More than 11,000 clients in Europe and Asia use the company’s software products. AROBS has a presence in 11 locations in Romania and nine internationally, while over 1,200 specialists are building solutions for a range of sectors.

(Photo: the company)

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