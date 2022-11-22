Events

National Day: Romanian army, NATO allies to celebrate December 1 with traditional military parade in Bucharest

22 November 2022
Romania will celebrate its National Day, December 1, with a traditional military parade in Bucharest. This year, the Romanian army will be joined by units from NATO countries and the Republic of Moldova.

“The participation of these detachments in the national military parade reflects the deepening cooperation between the Romanian Army and the armies of the invited states within the framework of bilateral activities, high-visibility joint exercises, or the international missions in which they participated in the theaters of operations,” says an official government document cited by HotNews.

As part of the preparations, the Romanian Ministry of Defense will handle the transportation, housing, and meals for 600 soldiers from NATO allied countries. The budget also includes touristic expenses of up to RON 135 (EUR 27.4) per person, allowing allied military personnel to visit Bucharest. Transportation and housing will be offered by the Defense Ministry.

The ministry will also pay for the Romanian staff accompanying the allied troops, providing them with meals, transportation, accommodation, and the same sightseeing budget.

Roughly 1,500 Romanian soldiers took part in the National Day parade in Bucharest in 2021, despite the ongoing pandemic.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Albertophotography | Dreamstime.com)

