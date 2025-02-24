Real Estate

Romanian investor expands shopping mall in Bacau for EUR 65 mln

24 February 2025

Romanian businessman Ovidiu Budeanu, the developer and owner of Arena Mall Bacău, is expanding the shopping center in a EUR 65 million project set to be completed next year. The investment will increase the mall’s surface area by 70%, with expansion works having commenced in 2023, Economica.net reported.

According to DRS-Architects, the architectural firm overseeing the project, the expansion is part of a broader development plan that includes two residential complexes and the first international hotel chain in the region, operating under the Mercure brand. The investment will be carried out in stages.

The Arena Mall shopping complex will grow from its current 42,100 square meters to approximately 63,000 square meters. The expansion will enhance the entertainment area, increase the size of the food court, and introduce a 10,000 sqm theme park.

Bacău’s Arena Mall, the first shopping center developed in the city, has played a key role in the region’s retail and entertainment landscape. The expansion aims to further strengthen its position as a major commercial hub in northeastern Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Arenamall.ro)

