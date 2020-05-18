Romania Insider
Romanian refrigerators factory suspends operations after Covid-19 detected
18 May 2020
Arctic, the Romanian subsidiary of Turkish group Arcelik, has temporarily closed its refrigerators factory in Găești in southern Romania, after dozens of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

All employees of the factory in Gaesti will enter technical unemployment for the entire period while the production lines remain closed, the company announced.

The factory employs 4,000 and is the biggest refrigerators production unit in continental Europe. Arctic, the leader of the Romanian home appliances market, is one of the most important employers and exporters in the country.

The freezers production lines will resume production on June 2, and the refrigerators lines on May 25. In the meantime, the factory will undergo an intense disinfection program.

Among the employees of the factory in Găești, 66 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, after the Arctic company decided to test several employees, following a first case registered on May 7th. All those infected are asymptomatic. 

(Photo source: the company)

