Business

Romanian mineral water bottler Apemin Tușnad to invest EUR 9 mln in next three years

27 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Apemin Tușnad, one of the largest Romanian natural mineral water bottlers, which operates several brands including Tușnad, Artesia and Izvorul Ascuns, is investing RON 6 million in technical equipment, access infrastructure and IT systems this year. For 2024 and 2025, the company has planned investments of about RON 40 million for the expansion of the finished products warehouse and a new, state-of-the-art bottling line.

Overall, the company will thus invest around EUR 9 million within the next three years.

The company expects its revenues to rise 7% to RON 85.7 million (EUR 18 million) this year.

Over the past three years, company officials say they have overcome the difficulties faced by the industry, generated by rising operational costs and market fragmentation – which is supported by private label expansion and declining purchasing power.

The production unit in Tușnad currently has two bottling lines for PET, with a total capacity of 30,000 bottles per hour and a storage space of over 5,000 sqm. By the end of 2023, the company aims to bottle 114 million litres of water, providing 5% of the nationwide consumption needs.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romanian mineral water bottler Apemin Tușnad to invest EUR 9 mln in next three years

27 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Apemin Tușnad, one of the largest Romanian natural mineral water bottlers, which operates several brands including Tușnad, Artesia and Izvorul Ascuns, is investing RON 6 million in technical equipment, access infrastructure and IT systems this year. For 2024 and 2025, the company has planned investments of about RON 40 million for the expansion of the finished products warehouse and a new, state-of-the-art bottling line.

Overall, the company will thus invest around EUR 9 million within the next three years.

The company expects its revenues to rise 7% to RON 85.7 million (EUR 18 million) this year.

Over the past three years, company officials say they have overcome the difficulties faced by the industry, generated by rising operational costs and market fragmentation – which is supported by private label expansion and declining purchasing power.

The production unit in Tușnad currently has two bottling lines for PET, with a total capacity of 30,000 bottles per hour and a storage space of over 5,000 sqm. By the end of 2023, the company aims to bottle 114 million litres of water, providing 5% of the nationwide consumption needs.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica