Romanian mineral water bottler Apemin Tușnad to invest EUR 9 mln in next three years

Apemin Tușnad, one of the largest Romanian natural mineral water bottlers, which operates several brands including Tușnad, Artesia and Izvorul Ascuns, is investing RON 6 million in technical equipment, access infrastructure and IT systems this year. For 2024 and 2025, the company has planned investments of about RON 40 million for the expansion of the finished products warehouse and a new, state-of-the-art bottling line.

Overall, the company will thus invest around EUR 9 million within the next three years.

The company expects its revenues to rise 7% to RON 85.7 million (EUR 18 million) this year.

Over the past three years, company officials say they have overcome the difficulties faced by the industry, generated by rising operational costs and market fragmentation – which is supported by private label expansion and declining purchasing power.

The production unit in Tușnad currently has two bottling lines for PET, with a total capacity of 30,000 bottles per hour and a storage space of over 5,000 sqm. By the end of 2023, the company aims to bottle 114 million litres of water, providing 5% of the nationwide consumption needs.

(Photo source: the company)