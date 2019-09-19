Romania Insider
Romanian car dealer APAN enters German market
19 September 2019
APAN Group, one of the largest Romanian car dealers will open a Honda brand center near Frankfurt next month, Ziarul Financiar reported.

APAN operates car dealerships in Braila, Galaţi and Iasi, in Eastern Romania, where it sells brands such as BMW, Renault, Dacia, Nissan, Honda, Fiat and Jeep.

"We have signed the contract with Honda including for selling electric cars. We will open the new showroom in October. The new center will be opened in Bingen Am Rhein, a city about 50 km away from Frankfurt,” said Mircea Andreev, general manager and shareholder of the APAN group.

The German center is already under construction and the total investment amounts to EUR 1.5 million.

Mircea Andreev thus follows Michael Schmidt, the president and shareholder of Romanian group Automobile Bavaria, who took over a car dealer in Germany, in 2007, to later reach a total of four. In 2011, Schmidt opened a Rolls-Royce showroom in Munich.

APAN Group first expanded on the German market five years ago, but only through the agricultural machinery division.

(Photo: Pixabay)

