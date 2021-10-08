Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 12:30
World's largest cargo plane lands in Bucharest

08 October 2021
The world's largest cargo aircraft landed for the first time in Romania on Thursday, October 7, at the Henri Coanda Airport in Bucharest. The Antonov AN-225 Mriya arrived from Linz, Austria, and is scheduled to operate two cargo flights on the route Bucharest-Saudi Arabia, according to Digi24.

According to Aeronews, the AN-225 Mriya has left Bucharest on Friday morning at 9:50 local time.

The Antonov AN-225 Mriya has six engines, a length of 84 meters and a wingspan of 88.4 meters. With a maximum takeoff weight of around 650 tons, the super-heavy transport aircraft made its first flight in December 1988. Further details are available here.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu

