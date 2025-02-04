Antonio Vencesla takes over as the new Corporate Affairs & Communications Director of JTI Romania

News from Companies

As of January 2025, Antonio Vencesla is the new Corporate Affairs & Communications Director of JTI Romania, Moldova, and Bulgaria.

Antonio Vencesla brings valuable experience in the Corporate Affairs & Communications field, joining JTI in 2012 as Corporate Affairs & Communications Manager. After three years, he went to Malawi to lead the Corporate Affairs team and returned to Geneva in 2016 to lead Corporate Affairs & Communications for the Global Leaf & Global Supply Chain organization. Since 2021, he has led the Corporate Affairs & Communications function for Global Travel Retail.

Before working for JTI, he worked for the Regional Government of Andalusia in Spain and afterwards in Brussels.

Antonio holds a master’s degree in Natural Sciences and Agronomy from the University of Cordoba, Spain.

Antonio Vencesla stated:” I am excited to begin a new adventure in a country where JTI has a strong track record of achievements and great potential to continue growing and enhancing our solid reputation, as we have done for over 30 years.”

Antonio replaces Gilda Lazăr, whose contract with JTI expired in December 2024.

JTI has a total of about 1,500 employees in Romania, in the headquarters, the factory, in the global technological hub set in Bucharest, and over 30 sales offices throughout the country. JTI Romania also coordinates the Bulgarian and Moldovan markets. The company was recently certified for the 12th in a row as a Top Employer in Romania.

