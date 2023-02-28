Women can visit Bucharest’s Antipa Museum for free on March 1

March 1 is a special day in Romania. Locals celebrate the start of spring on this day, especially through the famous tradition of mărţişor - small symbolic items tied with a red and white entwined cord that men offer to women at the beginning of March as a sign of respect and love.

To mark this special day, the Antipa Museum in Bucharest is offering free admission to women.

"The "Grigore Antipa" National Museum of Natural History wishes all the ladies a wonderful spring and offers them, as a mărţişor, free entry to the museum," reads the announcement.

Visiting hours are 10:00 to 18:00 on Wednesday, March 1.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Madalinaobaciu | Dreamstime.com)