RO energy market watchdog cuts regulated profit margins for gas distributors

Romania’s energy market regulator ANRE has cut the regulated rate of return (RRR) for the natural gas distribution activity by more than 1.2 percentage points, to 5.66%, effective as of April 30, 2020, Economica.net reported.

The current rate of 6.9% was set in the spring of 2019, following amendments to the emergency ordinance (OUG) 114/2018.

The value of 5.66% is the latest RRR value stipulated in the orders issued by ANRE (in 2018) before the Government’s interventions on the energy market.

The rate of return set by ANRE is calculated pre-tax, in real terms. The European Union objected to the Parliament interfering with the activity of the energy market regulator when setting the RRR for the natural gas and electricity distribution activities.

The most affected companies by this measure will be Delgaz Grid (part of German group E.On) and Distrigaz Sud Retele (part of French group Engie).

(Photo: Shutterstock)

