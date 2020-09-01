Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 08:24
Business
Romanian state gas company drops plans for major EUR 2.5 bln chemical complex
09 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz abandoned the idea of developing a new chemical complex, an investment project estimated at EUR 2.5 billion, and announced that it will instead pour EUR 300 million in a new methanol plant, Economica.net reported.

The decision came after the company received last month the results of the study commissioned with the view of buying or building a chemical compound from scratch.

The study concluded that the best option is the construction of a new unit, as opposed to the purchase of an existing one, but it also indicated a rather significant magnitude of the potential investments needed for developing the new unit: at least EUR 2.5 billion plus operating expenses of EUR 800 mln by 2032.

Romgaz would recover the initial investment within 28 years, according to the projections. Beside the size of the investment and long investment recovery period, the limited know-how in the petrochemical sector was another factor in the decision to drop this investment option.

A new methanol plant would cost much less, about EUR 300 million. Methanol is a raw material for other chemicals, such as polyols or olefins, and is also used in refineries that produce fuels.

(Photo: Romgaz Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 08:24
Business
Romanian state gas company drops plans for major EUR 2.5 bln chemical complex
09 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz abandoned the idea of developing a new chemical complex, an investment project estimated at EUR 2.5 billion, and announced that it will instead pour EUR 300 million in a new methanol plant, Economica.net reported.

The decision came after the company received last month the results of the study commissioned with the view of buying or building a chemical compound from scratch.

The study concluded that the best option is the construction of a new unit, as opposed to the purchase of an existing one, but it also indicated a rather significant magnitude of the potential investments needed for developing the new unit: at least EUR 2.5 billion plus operating expenses of EUR 800 mln by 2032.

Romgaz would recover the initial investment within 28 years, according to the projections. Beside the size of the investment and long investment recovery period, the limited know-how in the petrochemical sector was another factor in the decision to drop this investment option.

A new methanol plant would cost much less, about EUR 300 million. Methanol is a raw material for other chemicals, such as polyols or olefins, and is also used in refineries that produce fuels.

(Photo: Romgaz Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 January 2020
Justice
Romanian teacher sentenced to 8 years in jail for receiving EUR 200 bribe
07 January 2020
Social
Air in Romania's capital as polluted as in Sydney, authorities announce checks and sanctions
07 January 2020
Business
Media: Exxon may try to bypass RO Govt. in the sale of offshore gas project in Black Sea
06 January 2020
Culture
Discovery of 17,000-year-old Venus statue in Romania stirs controversy
06 January 2020
Social
30 years of democracy: 3-hour documentary follows Romania’s transformation after the fall of Communism
05 January 2020
Business
Google’s AI venture fund leads USD 7 mln financing for Romanian tech startup
24 December 2019
Social
Dozens of Romanians living abroad offer to “adopt” a truck driver for Christmas
24 December 2019
Politics
Romania's PM presents to the Parliament the budget for 2020, to be passed with no vote

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40