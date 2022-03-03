Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/03/2022 - 08:31
Business

Romanian consumer protection agency wins lawsuit against Raiffeisen Romania

03 March 2022
"Millions of euros will return to bank's debtors," Romanian consumer protection agency ANPC announced after Romania's High Court (ICCJ) issued the final ruling in a lawsuit against Raiffeisen Romania.

"We won an important battle for the Romanian consumer! Thousands of consumers have the chance to get the right treatment! Millions of euros will be returned to the budget of their families," says Paul Anghel, general director of ANPC.

ANPC explains in a statement that the bank did not inform in advance its consumers, during the period 2006-2008, about the future costs of its financial products, namely the loans denominated in RON, EUR and CHF (Swiss franc).

As a result of them not being fairly informed, the bank customers contracted loans that they would not have taken otherwise.

The lawsuit, dubbed by daily Bursa Raiffeisen Leaks, was based on evidence demonstrating that Raiffeisen Bank knew in advance the interest rates that were enforced one year after the signing of the contract, based on a provision allowing unilateral change of contractual terms.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

1

