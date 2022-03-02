Romania's consumer protection agency fines Russian companies Lukoil, Gazprom and Berezka

In a declared campaign aimed at assessing the compliance of the products imported from Russia with the legal requirements, the Romanian consumer protection agency ANPC has carried out inspections at fuel chains Lukoil and Gazprom and the food store chain Berezka.

In the case of 104 fuel stations and stores, for a broad range of irregularities found by its inspectors, ANPC slapped fines in a total amount of RON 1.4 mln (EUR 280,000), Adevarul reported.

"Starting today, we evaluate the activity of Gazprom, Lukoil and the stores that sell products imported from Russia. We will end the action when each work store is put in order and will be sanctioned where the situation requires it. We have realised that we have to fight a war with those who deviate from laws and common sense!" announced Horia Constantinescu, ANPC president.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mira Agron/Dreamstime.com)