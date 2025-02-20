Consumer protection agency temporarily closes hypermarket, restaurants in Bucharest’s AFI Cotroceni mall

After the operational control at the Baneasa Shopping City in northern Bucharest, the Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) also carried out checks at another major mall in the capital - AFI Cotroceni. A total of 30 businesses were inspected and several of them had their activity suspended temporarily, including the Auchan hypermarket, G4media.ro reported.

According to ANPC, the controls revealed several serious violations that posed risks to consumer health and safety. Among the issues uncovered were the presence of pests in food areas, the use of unsafe products and practices, inadequate sanitation of food display equipment and floors, as well as damaged refrigeration units.

Additionally, some operators were found lacking correct menu information, offering products past their expiration date, and failing to properly identify and label food items.

The violations led to substantial penalties, with ANPC imposing fines totaling RON 506,000 and issuing four warnings. In addition, 348.2 kg of food products were withdrawn from sale to prevent any harm to public health.

Businesses that failed to address the violations promptly faced temporary suspension of services until corrective actions were taken. The list of sanctioned businesses includes names such as ZOOMSERIE PLAZA SRL, OZKARDES SRL (Taksim), HANA GROUP PREMIUM SRL (Sushi Concept), and AMREST FOOD SRL (Burger King), among others. Auchan Romania, one of the major retailers inspected, was also found to have multiple non-compliance issues.

During the inspection at Auchan, several health and safety concerns were identified, including unsanitary grates coated with a layer of burnt food, improper oil use in frying, expired or unlabeled food products, and failure to maintain correct storage temperatures for hot foods.

The store also faced issues with unclean refrigeration units and the presence of pests, according to ANPC. Additionally, products like low-voltage electrical appliances and cosmetics lacked Romanian-language warnings and instructions.

Thus, Auchan had 199.26 kg of food products withdrawn from sale, and a fine of RON 98,000 was imposed. The business was given clear deadlines to address the violations.

Cristian Popescu-Piedone, President of ANPC, stated: "ANPC will continue monitoring and verifying economic operators to ensure compliance with sanitary and food safety regulations, thus protecting consumer rights and ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all citizens.”

