The Romanian Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) has ordered the temporary suspension of activities for 16 economic operators in Bucharest's Băneasa shopping center, issuing fines totaling RON 537,000 (EUR 108,000) and removing 560 kg of food products at 45 businesses.

“An operational inspection was launched today regarding economic operators in District 1, within Băneasa Shopping City, Carrefour Băneasa, Metro Băneasa, Selgros Băneasa, as well as at a national level, to verify compliance with current legislation by supermarket-type businesses. This inspection will continue throughout the week," ANPC stated in a press release issued Tuesday, February 18, and cited by Agerpres.

The inspection at the Băneasa shopping center also targeted 45 businesses engaged in public food services, where multiple irregularities were found, including the presence of pests in food preparation areas. Inspectors also found inadequate sanitation of equipment and flooring, damaged refrigeration units, incorrect labeling in short and detailed menus, expired food products, and food items lacking identification and characterization elements.

According to the cited source, samples were collected for microbiological and physicochemical analysis from over 400 kg of food products, including ice cubes and sauces sold at several restaurants.

Additionally, as part of the inspection, three hypermarket units were examined, where irregularities were found regarding food products lacking identification and characterization labels, failure to maintain proper storage temperatures for hot meals, unsanitary refrigeration units, the presence of pests, and others.

As a result of these findings, approximately 350 kg of food products and 170 electrical appliances were withdrawn from sale, and businesses were fined a total of RON 167,000.

"ANPC will continue monitoring and inspecting economic operators to ensure compliance with health and food safety regulations, thereby protecting consumer rights," said president Cristian Popescu Piedone.

(Photo source: Radub85 | Dreamstime.com)