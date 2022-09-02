Cinema

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Anonimul 2022 independent film festival retrospective in Bucharest

02 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The retrospective of the 19th edition of the Anonimul International Independent Film Festival, which took place in August in Sfântu Gheorghe in the Danube Delta, will take place September 8-11 in Bucharest, at the Cinema Elvire Popesco and ARCUB, writes News.ro.

The Anonimul 2022 program included two competitions featuring Romanian and international short films, one dedicated to international feature films, a special Focus Ukraine section, and premiere screenings of Romanian feature films.

Bucharest audiences will be introduced to films such as Butterfly Vision (2022) by Maksym Nakonechnyi and Mariupolis 2 (2022) by Mantas Kvedaravičius, which were part of the Focus Ukraine program.

The drama Butterfly Vision, starring Rita Burkovska, focuses on Lilia who, after two months of captivity at the front and being sexually assaulted, discovers that she has become pregnant as a result of the rape. She tries to survive the trauma, in a society that is not ready to accept her and her child.

The Anonimul 2022 retrospective closes with a screening of the documentary Mariupolis 2, which opened the festival in Sfântu Gheorghe. It is the last unfinished film by Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravičius, who was captured by the Russian army and killed in the Mariupol region at the end of March. The documentary was edited in record time by the director's fiancée, Hanna Bilobrova, together with the project's producers so that it could be shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

Also on the program is 107 Mothers (2021 - Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine) by Peter Kerekes, winner of the Anonimul 2022 Trophy. The film, screened on  September 10 at ARCUB, tells the true story of the mothers held in a women's prison in Odessa.

This year's award-winning short films - Fragmentations by Miruna Minculescu, named best Romanian short film, Neon Phantom by Brazilian filmmaker Leonardo Martinelli, named best foreign short film, and Aurică, a Dog’s Life by Mihai Dragolea, awarded the Ovidiu Bose Paștină Prize - will benefit from a special screening on September 11 at the Elvire Popesco Cinema, followed by a Q&A session with members of the films’ crews.

Tickets for the screenings can be purchased on Eventbook. At ARCUB, admission will be free for students of the theatre and film faculties, subject to availability.

The festival retrospective's full program is available here.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Anonimul IFF's Facebook page)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Cinema

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Anonimul 2022 independent film festival retrospective in Bucharest

02 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The retrospective of the 19th edition of the Anonimul International Independent Film Festival, which took place in August in Sfântu Gheorghe in the Danube Delta, will take place September 8-11 in Bucharest, at the Cinema Elvire Popesco and ARCUB, writes News.ro.

The Anonimul 2022 program included two competitions featuring Romanian and international short films, one dedicated to international feature films, a special Focus Ukraine section, and premiere screenings of Romanian feature films.

Bucharest audiences will be introduced to films such as Butterfly Vision (2022) by Maksym Nakonechnyi and Mariupolis 2 (2022) by Mantas Kvedaravičius, which were part of the Focus Ukraine program.

The drama Butterfly Vision, starring Rita Burkovska, focuses on Lilia who, after two months of captivity at the front and being sexually assaulted, discovers that she has become pregnant as a result of the rape. She tries to survive the trauma, in a society that is not ready to accept her and her child.

The Anonimul 2022 retrospective closes with a screening of the documentary Mariupolis 2, which opened the festival in Sfântu Gheorghe. It is the last unfinished film by Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravičius, who was captured by the Russian army and killed in the Mariupol region at the end of March. The documentary was edited in record time by the director's fiancée, Hanna Bilobrova, together with the project's producers so that it could be shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

Also on the program is 107 Mothers (2021 - Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine) by Peter Kerekes, winner of the Anonimul 2022 Trophy. The film, screened on  September 10 at ARCUB, tells the true story of the mothers held in a women's prison in Odessa.

This year's award-winning short films - Fragmentations by Miruna Minculescu, named best Romanian short film, Neon Phantom by Brazilian filmmaker Leonardo Martinelli, named best foreign short film, and Aurică, a Dog’s Life by Mihai Dragolea, awarded the Ovidiu Bose Paștină Prize - will benefit from a special screening on September 11 at the Elvire Popesco Cinema, followed by a Q&A session with members of the films’ crews.

Tickets for the screenings can be purchased on Eventbook. At ARCUB, admission will be free for students of the theatre and film faculties, subject to availability.

The festival retrospective's full program is available here.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Anonimul IFF's Facebook page)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court
29 July 2022
Politics
Romanian president condemns racist comments made by Hungarian PM