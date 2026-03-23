Romania’s Tarom among Europe’s most punctual airlines with over 82% on-time flights in 2025

Romania’s national airline Tarom ranked among Europe’s more punctual carriers in 2025, with over 82% of its flights departing on time, according to company data. The performance places the air carrier more than six percentage points above the European industry average.

According to Tarom, out of 23,396 flights operated last year, 19,240 departed on schedule, resulting in an on-time performance (OTP) rate of 82.24%, calculated within a 15-minute threshold.

At the European level, the average OTP stood at around 76.1% in 2025, dropping to approximately 71% during peak summer months, amid increasing air traffic congestion and operational constraints.

Only 0.2% of Tarom flights recorded delays of more than three hours, a very low rate by industry standards, the company also said. Meanwhile, 17.76% of flights experienced delays of under three hours, often caused by external factors such as adverse weather conditions or disruptions across the wider European air traffic network.

“Airlines exceeding the 83% threshold are considered top performers, while those with results between 60% and 70% are classified as low performers. It is worth noting that well-known airlines, both traditional and low-cost, ranked within the 65%-72% range in 2025,” Tarom explained in its statement.

Thus, the Romanian airline’s results place it close to the top tier of European aviation in terms of punctuality.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com