Anca Nacu takes over as chief investment officer of NEPI Rockcastle

Anca Nacu has been promoted to the position of Chief Investment Officer of real estate company NEPI Rockcastle, while Justyna Bartosz has been appointed Group Leasing Director.

The appointments come as Marek Noetzel officially took over as CEO of NEPI Rockcastle.

Anca Nacu has over 20 years of experience in finance and M&A. She joined NEPI in 2013 (before the 2017 merger with Rockcastle) as Investment Manager, advancing within the investment team to the position of Group Investment Director in June 2022. Her appointment to the role of Chief Investment Officer (CIO) reflects over EUR 3 billion in transactions completed during her tenure, which were essential for the company's growth through strategic acquisitions, portfolio optimization, and a focus on top-tier, "prime" retail properties in investment-grade markets.

Justyna Bartosz has over 20 years of experience in asset management and the retail real estate sector in Central and Eastern Europe. She joined the group in 2016 as a Retail Asset Manager and was promoted to Group Head of Leasing in 2024. Furthermore, she played an essential role in shaping NEPI Rockcastle’s leasing strategy, securing landmark market entries with international brands and introducing premium concept stores.

Additionally, Dominik Piwek has been appointed Group Head of Corporate Marketing & PR, reporting directly to the CEO.

The group’s Executive Committee is composed of: Marek Noetzel (Chief Executive Officer), Eliza Predoiu (Chief Financial Officer), Marius Barbu (Chief Operating Officer), Anca Nacu (Chief Investment Officer), Justyna Bartosz (Group Leasing Director, also promoted to the Executive Committee), Robert Ioniță (Group Legal Counsel), Andrei Radu (Group Development Director), and Ramona Simulescu (Group HR Director).

NEPI Rockcastle is Europe’s third-largest listed shopping center owner by portfolio value and the largest owner, developer, and operator of shopping centers in Central and Eastern Europe. Its EUR 8.2 billion portfolio comprises 60 properties located in eight countries across the region. The company is the market leader in Romania and Poland (the two largest markets in NEPI Rockcastle's portfolio) and owns shopping centers in Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania.

(Photo: the company)

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