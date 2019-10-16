Video

Animation directed by Romanian Anca Damian nominated for European Film Awards 2019

Marona’s Fantastic Tale, a French/Romanian/Belgian coproduction directed by Romanian Anca Damian, is one of the four films nominated in the European Animated Feature Film category of the European Film Awards 2019.

Marona’s Fantastic Tale follows the life story of a little dog that remembers all the owners it loved unconditionally. Belgian illustrator Brecht Evens created the characters while the screenplay was written by Anghel Damian.

The other three films nominated in the same category are Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles (Spain/The Netherlands, directed by Salvador Simó), I Lost My Body (France, directed by Jérémy Clapin), and The Swallows of Kabul (France/Luxembourg/Switzerland, directed by Zabou Breitman & Éléa Gobbé-Mévellec).

The nominated films will soon be submitted to the more than 3,600 EFA Members to elect the winner. The European Animated Feature Film 2019 will be presented at the 32nd European Film Awards Ceremony that will be organized in Berlin on December 7.

