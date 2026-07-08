Ananda Group starts construction of Biruinței 75 residential project near Bucharest

Romanian real estate developer Ananda Group started construction of its Biruinței 75 residential complex in Popești-Leordeni, after obtaining the building permit for the project. Located about a 10-minute walk from the Berceni subway station, the development will include nearly 400 apartments built to the nearly Zero Energy Building (nZEB) standard.

The project is positioned in Popești-Leordeni, just south of Bucharest, and will comprise a low-rise complex with a ground floor, four upper floors, and a recessed fifth floor.

According to the developer, Biruinței 75 will be the first residential complex in Popești-Leordeni to feature a private indoor swimming pool and an integrated spa area for residents. The wellness facilities will include dry and steam saunas, massage rooms, changing facilities, and relaxation areas.

The buildings will be developed in line with Romania's nZEB requirements and are designed to achieve Energy Class A. Planned sustainability features include photovoltaic panels for common-area electricity consumption, electric vehicle charging stations, triple-glazed windows, and 15 cm thermal insulation to reduce energy use and long-term housing costs.

The apartments will be equipped with underfloor heating, video intercom systems, and pre-installed air conditioning units. The project will also include landscaped green areas and underground parking.

The developer said the complex will feature predominantly closed kitchens, departing from the open-plan layouts commonly found in newer residential developments.

Construction has already begun, while apartment sales have also been launched. According to Ananda Group, the initial phase offers units at an average price of EUR 1,550 per usable square meter, plus VAT.

Ananda Group reported consolidated turnover of more than RON 265 million in 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)