SPEEDWELL begins construction of new SPACEPLUS logistics project near Bucharest

Real estate developer SPEEDWELL obtained the building permit for its SPACEPLUS Popești-Leordeni industrial project and started construction after appointing GSE Group as the general contractor. The new Class A logistics development near Bucharest is scheduled to become fully operational in May 2027, with early access for tenants planned for March 2027.

Located on DN4 between Bucharest's existing ring road and the new A0 motorway, SPACEPLUS Popești-Leordeni will offer approximately 12,200 square meters of industrial and logistics space across two buildings.

The project is designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), targeting companies operating in distribution, e-commerce, services, light manufacturing, storage, and mixed-use activities. According to SPEEDWELL, the development will provide modular units, flexible layouts, and leasing terms intended to allow tenants to scale their space as their businesses grow.

The developer said leasing discussions have already advanced for around 30% of the project, ahead of its completion.

Construction will be carried out by Romanian contractor GSE Group using a precast concrete structure, which SPEEDWELL said will support faster execution, improved structural precision, and long-term durability.

The investment comes as Romania's industrial and logistics market continues to benefit from demand generated by logistics, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, local distribution, and other consumption-driven sectors, the developer said, with the Bucharest-Ilfov region remaining the country's largest logistics hub.

SPACEPLUS Popești-Leordeni is the latest addition to SPEEDWELL's industrial portfolio following the completion of SPACEPLUS Chitila and the company's previously announced plans to expand the concept into Poland.

SPEEDWELL, a real estate developer with Belgian roots operating in Romania and Poland, develops residential, office, mixed-use, and industrial projects with a combined development value of around EUR 2 billion.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)