Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 08:05
Business
Romanian analysts’ sentiment still down despite August rise
28 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The latest poll carried by the CFA Romania association in late August, quoted by Agerpres, indicates that the analysts' evaluation of the current economic conditions and their expectations were rising compared to the previous month, yet remaining at low levels.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The latest political developments with an impact on the country's budget and the deterioration of the sanitary outlook might have dented their sentiment again in September.

The current conditions sub-indicator improved by 2.6 points but remains at a still low value of 22.5 points in August (-39.2 points year-on-year).

Meanwhile, the expectations sub-indicator improved by 3.2 points to 38.7 points, 5.4 points more than a year ago, but at this value, it signifies analysts' expectations for the recovery to balanced economic conditions at a future moment in the one-year forecast period.

And indeed, their forecast for this year's GDP decline deteriorated from 4.4% in July to 4.7% in August.

They keep expecting an 8.3%-of-GDP budget deficit in the year and a 7% unemployment rate at the end of the year.

The recovery will be slow after the most challenging part of the crisis is overcome, analysts say.

They were also expecting a more stable exchange rate over the next 6-month period than the previous month (RON 4.8886 to EUR versus RON 4.9022 in July). Still, their expectations must have changed significantly during the past week when the local currency entered a visible weakening trend.

(Photo: Diony Teixeira/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 08:05
Business
Romanian analysts’ sentiment still down despite August rise
28 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The latest poll carried by the CFA Romania association in late August, quoted by Agerpres, indicates that the analysts' evaluation of the current economic conditions and their expectations were rising compared to the previous month, yet remaining at low levels.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The latest political developments with an impact on the country's budget and the deterioration of the sanitary outlook might have dented their sentiment again in September.

The current conditions sub-indicator improved by 2.6 points but remains at a still low value of 22.5 points in August (-39.2 points year-on-year).

Meanwhile, the expectations sub-indicator improved by 3.2 points to 38.7 points, 5.4 points more than a year ago, but at this value, it signifies analysts' expectations for the recovery to balanced economic conditions at a future moment in the one-year forecast period.

And indeed, their forecast for this year's GDP decline deteriorated from 4.4% in July to 4.7% in August.

They keep expecting an 8.3%-of-GDP budget deficit in the year and a 7% unemployment rate at the end of the year.

The recovery will be slow after the most challenging part of the crisis is overcome, analysts say.

They were also expecting a more stable exchange rate over the next 6-month period than the previous month (RON 4.8886 to EUR versus RON 4.9022 in July). Still, their expectations must have changed significantly during the past week when the local currency entered a visible weakening trend.

(Photo: Diony Teixeira/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

28 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Liberals score important victories in Socialist fiefs, progressists win several big cities
27 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Partial results confirm Nicusor Dan is Bucharest’s new mayor
24 September 2020
Business
Made in Romania: Ford launches first Performance SUV in Europe, built in Craiova - video & photo gallery
23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome