Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 08:06
Business
CFA Romania poll: analysts’ sentiment improves slightly in May
18 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The analysts' sentiment continued to improve slightly in May after a more substantial recovery seen in April, according to the monthly poll of the CFA Romania association.

Still, the indicator lags significantly compared to the sentiment one year ago, when it was rallying after the plunge prompted by the emergency ordinance OUG 114 at the end of 2018.

The improvement through May was mostly visible in the Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator, which advanced by another 3.7 points to 36 points (15.5 points down year-on-year) after the 11.6 points recovered in April.

The index plunged by 28 points in March to 20.8 points amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Only half of the plunge has thus been recovered so far. The current conditions sub-indicator remains subdued at 19.4 points, with the much stronger expectations sub-indicator (44.4 points) indicating certain optimism given the context.

Both sub-indicators advanced by 3-4 points in May compared to April.

The analysts' improved sentiment was also visible in the consensus forecast regarding the economic contraction this year: 4%, compared to 5.2% projected in April.

The estimates for year-end unemployment went down to 7.8% from 8.3% in April. The analysts now expect a budget deficit of 8.5% of GDP compared to 7.8% in April.

"It is worth noting the expectations of increasing Romania's risk premium, approximately 69% of participants predicting a price increase of the CDS (credit default swap, proportional to the default risk of a certain debt instrument) with a maturity of 5 years. Over 69% of participants also consider real estate prices in large cities as overvalued," reads the CFA Romania press release.

(Photo: Nuthawut/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 08:06
Business
CFA Romania poll: analysts’ sentiment improves slightly in May
18 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The analysts' sentiment continued to improve slightly in May after a more substantial recovery seen in April, according to the monthly poll of the CFA Romania association.

Still, the indicator lags significantly compared to the sentiment one year ago, when it was rallying after the plunge prompted by the emergency ordinance OUG 114 at the end of 2018.

The improvement through May was mostly visible in the Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator, which advanced by another 3.7 points to 36 points (15.5 points down year-on-year) after the 11.6 points recovered in April.

The index plunged by 28 points in March to 20.8 points amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Only half of the plunge has thus been recovered so far. The current conditions sub-indicator remains subdued at 19.4 points, with the much stronger expectations sub-indicator (44.4 points) indicating certain optimism given the context.

Both sub-indicators advanced by 3-4 points in May compared to April.

The analysts' improved sentiment was also visible in the consensus forecast regarding the economic contraction this year: 4%, compared to 5.2% projected in April.

The estimates for year-end unemployment went down to 7.8% from 8.3% in April. The analysts now expect a budget deficit of 8.5% of GDP compared to 7.8% in April.

"It is worth noting the expectations of increasing Romania's risk premium, approximately 69% of participants predicting a price increase of the CDS (credit default swap, proportional to the default risk of a certain debt instrument) with a maturity of 5 years. Over 69% of participants also consider real estate prices in large cities as overvalued," reads the CFA Romania press release.

(Photo: Nuthawut/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into a Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?