Asaf Avidan, Jessie Ware, Morcheeba & more to perform at Romania’s Analogue Festival in September

Several local and international artists will perform at the first edition of Analogue Festival, an event dedicated to music, art and technology set to take place at Platoul Făget in Mioveni, Arges county. The festival is scheduled for September 2-4, 2022.

Analogue Festival’s headliners are Asaf Avidan, B.U.G. Mafia, Dubioza Kolectiv, Jessie Ware, J.P. Cooper, Morcheeba, Rudimental, and Subcarpați. In addition, other confirmed artists are Deliric x Silent Strike, Golan, Irina Rimes, Moonlight Breakfast, Nane, The Motans, and Zdob si Zdub.

The festival’s program also includes a series of activities dedicated to art & technology, plus workshops, interactive games, and wellness sessions.

The organizers estimate a crowd of about 7,000 people at the festival’s first edition.

Early Bird tickets went on sale online at iaBilet.ro, Entertix and Eventim. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)