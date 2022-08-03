Ameropa borrows EUR 347 mln for operations in Romania

Ameropa group of companies, which includes Azomureș - the largest producer of fertilizers in Romania, Ameropa Grains - the largest grain trader, and Chimpex - a leader in port operations, renewed a syndicated multi-currency revolving credit in the amount of EUR 347 mln.

The syndicate of banks consists of Banca Comercială Română and Raiffeisen Bank as initial mandated main arrangers and book runners, together with ING Bank NV Amsterdam – Bucharest Branch and UniCredit Bank SA as mandated main arrangers. BCR also acted as documentation, facility and collateral agent in this transaction.

The syndicated facility, renewing a similar one signed three years earlier, has been amended and extended. It will be used by the Romanian entities of the Ameropa Group to finance working capital needs.

The documentation also provides for an "accordion-type" clause, which will allow the group to access additional funds of up to EUR 104 mln, depending on the financing needs generated by the increase in grain and fertilizer prices.

(Photo source: Alekleks/Dreamstime.com)