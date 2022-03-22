Video

The American Independent Film Festival (AIFF), the event that showcases films made outside the Hollywood system, will hold this year’s edition between April 15th and April 21st.

The 2022 edition marks a return to the festival's original, pre-pandemic restrictions format, with screenings held in venues that can be filled to capacity, the event organizers said. The screenings will take place at the Elvire Popesco Cinema and the Peasant Museum Cinema in Bucharest.

The festival will open with the indie production Red Rocket, directed by Sean Baker. The film, screened in competition at Cannes in 2021, “delivers a vibrant, grassroots perspective on modern American life.”

AIFF will also present the national premiere of The Outfit, directed by Graham Moore, which was first shown at the Berlinale Special 2022. The Oscar-winning screenwriter of The Imitation Game has directed “a masterful, gripping thriller in which a high-end tailor (the great Mark Rylance, also a well-deserving Oscar winner) must confront a dangerous group of mobsters to survive one fateful night.”

The festival will also screen the directorial debut of actress Robin Wright, Land. The film follows “a woman’s poignant search for self as she isolates herself in the vast, harsh American wilderness.”

The visual of this year’s festival celebrates the 40th anniversary of the launch of E.T., Steven Spielberg’s beloved film, and features the adorable alien creature in one of the film’s iconic shots.

As it has done at previous editions, AIFF will support a social cause this year as well. It decided to support Ukrainian families who either continue to live in war-torn settlements or have taken refuge in Romania. The support will be implemented in partnership with associations represented by Sorin Ioniță and Sara Turetta.

Sorin Ioniță is the president of the think-tank Expert Forum Association and decided to get involved in helping the inhabitants of the Chernivtsi area, organizing the transport of aid collected through voluntary contributions to the inhabitants in need in localities in this neighboring area of Romania.

Sara Turetta is a social activist with over 20 years of experience in Romania helping children and animals. Her book about a shelter for abandoned animals in Romania, which she created, will be published by Humanitas Publishing House this autumn. Now Sara Turreta has decided to get involved in helping Ukrainian refugee families crossing into Romania at the Isaccea border point – helping with their social integration, transit to their final destinations and taking temporary care of the pets the families are trying to save from war.

In addition to buying a ticket to any screening, the public can contribute by attending special charity screenings during the festival or by donating directly to partner associations.

Previously, AIFF supported the NGOs Casa Bună, Ovidiu Ro, Casa Share and the Our Big Day Out volunteer program.

Outside of Bucharest, AIFF will also run this year a warm up in Cluj, which will take place on April 16th and April 17th at Cinema Victoria.

The finalists of the 4th edition of the Write a Screenplay for … Competition, organized by the Cinemascop Association with the support of HBO Europe, will be announced at the festival in Bucharest. This year screenwriters have been invited to write for actress Ioana Bugarin.

(Photo: American Independent Film Festival Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com