American basketball player found dead in Romania

American basketball player Marie Tyra Whitehead, aged 26, was found dead in the apartment where she lived, according to an announcement by Romanian basketball club CSM Târgoviște.

Authorities stated that initial examinations revealed marks consistent with hanging on the athlete’s body, but the police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact circumstances of her death, according to Digi24.

"We mourn the untimely loss of a young player, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time," CSM Târgoviște said in a statement.

Tyra Whitehead had signed with the Washington Mystics (WNBA) but did not have the chance to play. She also played for Kilsyth LC (Australia), Wetterbygden Sparks (Sweden), and Essex Rebels (UK).

On September 25, CSM Târgoviște won an away game against CS Agronomia Bucharest with a score of 83-38, where Tyra Whitehead was the standout player, scoring 14 points and making 9 rebounds. Later, the match was officially registered as a 2-0 win for Agronomia due to forfeit.

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Baschet on Facebook)