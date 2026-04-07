Romania’s electro-IT retailer Altex plans expansion of Bucharest logistics hub

Altex Romania, the country’s largest electro-IT retailer, is preparing a new phase of expansion of its logistics base near Bucharest through additional land acquisitions in Dragomirești-Vale, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The move is part of a broader strategy led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Dan Ostahie to strengthen the company’s logistics infrastructure amid growing focus on e-commerce and supply chain efficiency.

According to company documents, Altex Logistic Park Bucharest approved a capital increase of RON 13.06 million (EUR 2.63 million), bringing total share capital to RON 51.41 million (EUR 10.35 million). The increase was fully subscribed by Altex Romania.

The company also approved the purchase of two land plots in Dragomirești-Vale. The larger parcel, covering 46.15 hectares, will be acquired for EUR 2.71 million, while a second plot of 1.25 hectares will be purchased for EUR 0.60 million. The total value of the transactions is approximately EUR 3.3 million.

The acquisitions signal preparations for a potential new expansion phase of the logistics park, as the retailer seeks to accommodate rising demand and optimise distribution capabilities.

Altex launched its logistics platform in Dragomirești-Vale in 2018 with the purchase of an initial 15.2-hectare plot for about EUR 5.5 million. The project included two storage facilities with a combined area of around 86,000 square metres, developed through investments exceeding EUR 37 million.

The first phase was financed by EximBank, while the second phase received a EUR 12 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in 2020.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Altex Romania)