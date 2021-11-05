French group Alstom wins EUR 262 mln contract in Romania for 20 electric trains

Romania’s Railway Reform Authority (ARF) has designated French company Alstom Feroviaria as the winner of a public tender procedure for the purchase of 20 inter-regional electric trains.

The value of this contract is RON 1.3 billion (EUR 262 mln), without VAT, according to Ziarul Financiar. The financing of this project is ensured from the Large Infrastructure Operational Program - POIM and the state budget.

The contract covers the purchase of 20 electric trains and their maintenance for 15 years, with the possibility of doubling the quantity and the maintenance period. The trains will be delivered within 31 months of signing the contract.

Alstom will also provide staff training on train operation, operation and software applications.

The Railway Reform Authority - a specialized structure subordinated to the Ministry of Transport – is responsible for implementing the reform in the railway sector under the General Transport Master Plan.

(Photo source: Facebook/Irinel Ionel Scriosteanu)