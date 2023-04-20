M&A

Abris-backed Alsendo takes over Romanian B2X parcel services platform Ecolet

20 April 2023

Alsendo, a technology shipping solutions business active in Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic, announced that it acquired Ecolet, the leading B2X-focused parcel services platform in Romania and Bulgaria.

Founded in 2019, Ecolet serves approximately 5,000 customers, primarily small and medium-sized business clients.

The acquisition supports Alsendo's transition from a traditional parcel broker model into a technology-driven provider of delivery management solutions with a regional footprint.

The transaction follows Alsendo's investments in Sendit, a parcel services platform in Poland (July 2021); Zaslat, a technology-enabled parcel services platform focused on consumers and corporate clients in the Czech Republic and Slovakia (September 2022); and Innoship, a Romanian SaaS carrier management software provider (October 2022).

Alsendo is a leader in technological shipping solutions for businesses in Central Europe.

In October 2020, private equity investor Abris Capital Partners signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Alsendo. Headquartered in Warsaw, the company's goal is to provide comprehensive solutions in the field of shipping and after-sales processes across all customer segments.

