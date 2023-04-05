US investor takes over leading Romanian insurance broker

Acrisure, a US company financed by several large private equity funds but also by the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), will enter the Romanian market by indirectly taking over the largest insurance broker Safety Broker, according to Profit.ro.

The entity established in 2005 to make acquisitions in the field of insurance has experienced explosive development in recent years, reaching the top 10 of the world insurance brokerage.

Acrisure takes over the entire operations of the Polish broker Unilink, which last year took over control of Safety Broker – the leader of the Romanian insurance brokerage market, founded by Viorel Vasile. The transaction was initialled on March 31 this year.

Safety controls over 8.5% of the Romanian insurance brokerage market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Opolja/Dreamstime.com)