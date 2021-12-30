Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 16:50
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Trade union at Alro fears one-third of workers may lose their jobs

30 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Approximately 1,300 employees, or one-third of the workforce, of the Romanian aluminium smelter Alro (ALR), may lose their jobs as the company will reduce its primary aluminum production by 60% next year, representatives of the trade union warned, according to Profit.ro.

Even more may remain unemployed, as companies in the region that depend on Alro employ up to 20,000. A rally was scheduled at the company’s headquarters, for December 30. The trade union urged the Government and president to intervene to “rescue the country’s aluminium industry.”

Several months earlier, the largest fertilizer producer in the country, Azomures, announced that it suspended production because of excessive natural gas prices.

Alro has announced such a massive reduction in the capacity of raw aluminium production from five to two electrolysis units in response to the surge in the electricity price coupled with a low domestic electricity output. Besides being the country’s largest electricity consumer, Alro uses natural gas as well. 

A couple of days before the announcement, Alro reported that it purchased Vimetco Trading - the group’s trading arm - from Vimetco PLC. The value of the deal was RON 15.6 million (EUR 3.15 mln). Alro is 54% controlled by the Russian group Vimetco. Local Paval Holding holds a 23% stake while Fondul Proprietatea has a 10% stake.

The trade union’s representatives - who announced the management’s decision ahead of the official notification sent by Alro to investors - claim that resuming operations at the three production units the company plans to close would require “hundreds of millions of euros” implying that this might not happen too soon. 

The company's management assured that it is not currently considering dismissals of employees, but only measures to make the use of labour more efficient, measures that may include periods of technical unemployment or undertaking revisions and repairs.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 12/28/2021 - 11:48
28 December 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian aluminium producer cuts production by 60% due to electricity shortage
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 16:50
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Trade union at Alro fears one-third of workers may lose their jobs

30 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Approximately 1,300 employees, or one-third of the workforce, of the Romanian aluminium smelter Alro (ALR), may lose their jobs as the company will reduce its primary aluminum production by 60% next year, representatives of the trade union warned, according to Profit.ro.

Even more may remain unemployed, as companies in the region that depend on Alro employ up to 20,000. A rally was scheduled at the company’s headquarters, for December 30. The trade union urged the Government and president to intervene to “rescue the country’s aluminium industry.”

Several months earlier, the largest fertilizer producer in the country, Azomures, announced that it suspended production because of excessive natural gas prices.

Alro has announced such a massive reduction in the capacity of raw aluminium production from five to two electrolysis units in response to the surge in the electricity price coupled with a low domestic electricity output. Besides being the country’s largest electricity consumer, Alro uses natural gas as well. 

A couple of days before the announcement, Alro reported that it purchased Vimetco Trading - the group’s trading arm - from Vimetco PLC. The value of the deal was RON 15.6 million (EUR 3.15 mln). Alro is 54% controlled by the Russian group Vimetco. Local Paval Holding holds a 23% stake while Fondul Proprietatea has a 10% stake.

The trade union’s representatives - who announced the management’s decision ahead of the official notification sent by Alro to investors - claim that resuming operations at the three production units the company plans to close would require “hundreds of millions of euros” implying that this might not happen too soon. 

The company's management assured that it is not currently considering dismissals of employees, but only measures to make the use of labour more efficient, measures that may include periods of technical unemployment or undertaking revisions and repairs.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 12/28/2021 - 11:48
28 December 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian aluminium producer cuts production by 60% due to electricity shortage
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks