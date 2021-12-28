Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 12/28/2021 - 11:48
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian aluminium producer cuts production by 60% due to electricity shortage

28 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian aluminium smelter Alro (BVB: ALR) has notified its investors that it will reduce its production of primary aluminum by 60% next year, according to a note filed to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). In the context of the "exceptional situation on the energy and gas markets,” the company's Board of Directors decided, that the production activity of primary aluminium will be reduced next year (2022) from five to two electrolysis halls. 

“Technological measures will be implemented to allow a quick and efficient restart when energy market conditions return to normal,” the statement reads.

In 2022, measures will be implemented to reduce costs and streamline the activity, and the quantities of primary metal that will no longer be produced will be partially offset by recycled metal or primary metal purchased from third parties.

The company placed bids in 84 auctions on the local electricity exchange over the past three months, aiming to secure sufficient quantities for functioning next year - but in 82 of the auctions, there were other buyers willing to pay more, according to data consulted by Economica.net.

The management of the company does not currently consider lay-offs of the employed staff, but only measures for the efficient use of labour, measures that may include periods of technical unemployment [or the outrunning and cumulation of some revisions and repairs]. 

The company says that some of its suppliers and customers will be affected by the proposed measures, so it plans to engage in constructive discussions with them to reduce the impact and ensure the conditions for the resumption of capacity.

In terms of products portfolio, the company intends to maintain or even increase the portfolio of processed products and reduce the portfolio of primary products, so as to result in a balanced and efficient production mix.

Alro's shares went down by 3.7% on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday, December 28, as the BET index touched a new all-time high. Year-to-date, the company's shares dropped by 19%, one of the weakest performances on the local market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 07:39
23 December 2021
Business
RO aluminium smelter Alro "hasn't taken a decision on closing production"
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 12/28/2021 - 11:48
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian aluminium producer cuts production by 60% due to electricity shortage

28 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian aluminium smelter Alro (BVB: ALR) has notified its investors that it will reduce its production of primary aluminum by 60% next year, according to a note filed to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). In the context of the "exceptional situation on the energy and gas markets,” the company's Board of Directors decided, that the production activity of primary aluminium will be reduced next year (2022) from five to two electrolysis halls. 

“Technological measures will be implemented to allow a quick and efficient restart when energy market conditions return to normal,” the statement reads.

In 2022, measures will be implemented to reduce costs and streamline the activity, and the quantities of primary metal that will no longer be produced will be partially offset by recycled metal or primary metal purchased from third parties.

The company placed bids in 84 auctions on the local electricity exchange over the past three months, aiming to secure sufficient quantities for functioning next year - but in 82 of the auctions, there were other buyers willing to pay more, according to data consulted by Economica.net.

The management of the company does not currently consider lay-offs of the employed staff, but only measures for the efficient use of labour, measures that may include periods of technical unemployment [or the outrunning and cumulation of some revisions and repairs]. 

The company says that some of its suppliers and customers will be affected by the proposed measures, so it plans to engage in constructive discussions with them to reduce the impact and ensure the conditions for the resumption of capacity.

In terms of products portfolio, the company intends to maintain or even increase the portfolio of processed products and reduce the portfolio of primary products, so as to result in a balanced and efficient production mix.

Alro's shares went down by 3.7% on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday, December 28, as the BET index touched a new all-time high. Year-to-date, the company's shares dropped by 19%, one of the weakest performances on the local market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 07:39
23 December 2021
Business
RO aluminium smelter Alro "hasn't taken a decision on closing production"
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks