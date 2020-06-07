Romania Insider
Alpha Bank Romania converts any smartphone into POS with dedicated app
06 July 2020
Alpha Bank Romania will launch Alpha PhonePOS, an application that transforms a mobile phone into a virtual POS to be used by entrepreneurs and freelancers.

"The launch of the new digital solution for accepting contactless card payments will certainly be a revolution in the field," said Cristian Dragoș, Executive Vice President of Aria Retail, Alpha Bank Romania.

Alpha PhonePOS provides entrepreneurs and freelancers with fast and secure contactless payment services.

It is the first bank in Romania to launch an application that transforms the mobile phone into a POS. The solution is compatible with Android mobile devices and responds to the growing trend of digitization.

Alpha PhonePOS can be used without additional investment in equipment and consumables. With the help of this innovative application developed in partnership with Provision and supported by Visa, entrepreneurs and freelancers will be able to accept payments with contactless debit or credit cards or through devices equipped with NFC technology, such as smartphones, watches and smart bracelets.

(Photo source: the bank)

