GFG Alliance boosts small-sized bank it took over in Romania

The Romanian small-sized lender Credit and Investment Bank (BRCI) announced that it wants to return to the retail market by opening ten branches in major cities in the country in the near future, with the first one in Galati, News.ro reported.

The bank was recently taken over by the British group GFG Alliance, which also owns the integrated steel mill in Galati, formerly known as Sidex. BRCI reduced its activity on the retail market in 2016, amid adverse context, but retained its essential assets and the banking license.

"BRCI aims to be a niche bank that will mainly address individual customers through digital banking solutions. For corporate clients, BRCI will primarily provide solutions for financing short-term credit needs, through domestic and export factoring services, credit lines, and other similar products," said George Ciobănaşu, president of the Supervisory Board of BRCI.

The BRCI agency in Galaţi opened on Wednesday, July 1, to individual and legal clients.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

