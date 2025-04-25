Business

Romanian snacks and coffee producer Alka enters coffee shop market with 'Plug-in' brand

25 April 2025

Alka Group, the producer of Alfers wafers, Toortitzi pretzels, and the Stretto coffee brand, has expanded its lines of business with a network of coffee shops already present in major cities in Romania, with plans to reach over 100 locations, Economedia.ro reported.

The 'Plug-in' coffee shop network is already present in several areas of Bucharest, both on the street and in malls or shopping centers, in partnership with Leroy Merlin. The cafes can also be found in small towns around the capital city.

The plan is for the network to reach over 100 locations across the country.

The price segment that Alka has entered comes as a direct competitor to the Romanian coffee chain' 5 to go.' For example, an espresso costs RON 5 (RON 7 for a double), and a large latte or flat white costs RON 10 at a 'Plug-in' location.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Plug In Coffee - Ploiesti)

Normal
